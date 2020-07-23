Margaret Qubick

Margaret Qubick was born on October 6, 1929 in Scranton, PA, the youngest girl of the 15 children of the late Michael and Mary Suczyk Warholak. She passed peacefully and surrounded by family on July 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Qubick, married for 46 years and they were longtime residents of Sandy Hook, CT. Margaret retired from Harvey Hubble as a plastic mold technician and was a devoted housewife. She was sassy, funny, strong but tender hearted, well traveled, an avid reader, lover of animals, and was the true matriarch of her family. She was loved by all who met her and will be deeply missed. She was an adored member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox church in Bridgeport, CT where she participated in Sunday services for many years and in the production and packaging of handmade pierogies, always with extra onions. She is survived by her younger brother Theodore Warholak, her beloved daughters Susan DeLeon, Ruth Jennings and Beth Beaudry and husband Michael. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Katelin Flemming and her husband Shawn, Sarah Beaudry-Bertolino and husband Matthew, Brittany Koziupa and Husband Andrew, and Emily Jennings and several nieces and nephews. She was also the loving great-grandmother of Sophie Flemming, Chelsea Flemming and Ronan Beaudry-Bertolino. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by 13 of her siblings. She will also be missed by her grand-dogs, Murphy, Gracie and Roscoe, and her sweet caretaker and friend, Debra Nunley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox church on 10 Oakwood St., Bridgeport, CT. A private service will be held for immediate family only.



