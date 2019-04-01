Marge Dinihanian Rader

Margaret (Marge) Dinihanian Rader, age 65, of Stratford, beloved wife of Donald G. Rader, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Marge was born on September 9, 1953 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Richard and Alice Gerda Dinihanian. She enjoyed puzzles, watching the New York Yankees and Jeopardy and most of all, spending time with her family. In addition to her beloved husband, Donald, of 45 years, Marge is also survived by two sons, Peter Rader and wife Tracey of West Haven and Matthew Rader of Stratford, two grandsons, Noah Rader and Jacob Rader, two sisters, Lynne Livia of Stratford and Alice (Honey) Arcuri of Stratford and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull, celebrated by The Rev. Dr. Kathleen E. Mills, Pastor. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those who so desire may contribute to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church "Church Needs Fund" in Marge's memory. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

