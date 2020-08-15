Margaret Rollins
Margaret Rollins, age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Middlebury Convalescent Home. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Sudora, she had been a lifelong Fairfield area resident. Following graduation from Roger Ludlow High School, Marge or Red, as she was nicknamed, began a long career with McKesson & Robbins, rising to a Department Head and Shop Steward. She also served as Union President. During her long career she met many lifelong friends.
A devoted daughter, sister and aunt, family was most important to her. She always enjoyed cheering on her nephews at their football games and playing card games with family at holiday parties. She took great pride in her home and could often be found visiting with neighbors. An animal lover, she cared for many pets over the years. A long time UConn Women's Basketball fan, she never missed watching a game.
She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family Church while living in Fairfield and attended Mass at St. Stephen's while living in Trumbull. Predeceased by two brothers, Michael Sudora and Joseph Szudora, she is survived by three nephews and one niece and several great-nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the nurses at Middlebury Convalescent Home and The Hearth of Southbury for their compassionate care.
Due to current conditions, a private service will be held. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com