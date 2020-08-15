1/
Margaret Rollins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Rollins
Margaret Rollins, age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Middlebury Convalescent Home. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Sudora, she had been a lifelong Fairfield area resident. Following graduation from Roger Ludlow High School, Marge or Red, as she was nicknamed, began a long career with McKesson & Robbins, rising to a Department Head and Shop Steward. She also served as Union President. During her long career she met many lifelong friends.
A devoted daughter, sister and aunt, family was most important to her. She always enjoyed cheering on her nephews at their football games and playing card games with family at holiday parties. She took great pride in her home and could often be found visiting with neighbors. An animal lover, she cared for many pets over the years. A long time UConn Women's Basketball fan, she never missed watching a game.
She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family Church while living in Fairfield and attended Mass at St. Stephen's while living in Trumbull. Predeceased by two brothers, Michael Sudora and Joseph Szudora, she is survived by three nephews and one niece and several great-nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the nurses at Middlebury Convalescent Home and The Hearth of Southbury for their compassionate care.
Due to current conditions, a private service will be held. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved