Margaret Smith
Margaret Smith, age 76, of Shelton, formally of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in her residence. Margaret was born in Bridgeport the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Smith. She is survived by her sister Barbara Woehrle and her husband Robert, of Shelton who always helped her, and several nieces and nephews. Private services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank all of the people at Ripton.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019