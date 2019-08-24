Connecticut Post Obituaries
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Margaret Trup

Margaret Trup Obituary
Margaret Trup
Margaret Trup, age 88, of Easton, passed away August 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph A. Trup Jr. and son Ronald J. Trup. Margaret was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Collins Smith. Survivors include her beloved daughter and son, Karen M. Trup of Easton and Richard J. Trup of Danbury, a sister Ethel Cavanaugh of Fairfield, also nieces and nephews. Services will be private in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019
