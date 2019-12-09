|
|
Margaret Vadas
Margaret Reinwald Vadas, age 78 of Fairfield passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James Vadas Jr. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Barbara Sterns Reinwald. Margaret was a retired executive secretary employed by MetLife. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Vadas, and nephews, Stephen and Robert Kelsall. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Kelsall and her husband Robert. Funeral services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019