Sr. Margaret Van Rossem, SSND

Sister Margaret Van Rossem, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on June 4, 2019, at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, CT, at age 86. Agnes Mary was born in Jamaica, New York in 1933, the daughter of Henry Nicholas Van Rossem and Mary Catherine Keogan, of the Bronx and Greenpoint, New York, respectively.

After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1952, she began teaching at St. Mary's School in Annapolis, Maryland. She also taught at several Catholic schools in Baltimore and at St. Anthony's School in South Ozone Park, New York. In her retirement, Sister resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton. She moved to Lourdes in 2019.

Friends may call at Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT on June 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on June 8, in the chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel, CT.

Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home, in Danbury, CT. Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary