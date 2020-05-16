Margaret "Peggy" Van Etten
Margaret 'Peggy' Van Etten, 96, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Van Etten passed away peacefully after a recent diagnosis of ovarian cancer, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Peggy was born in Lakewood, NJ to Thomas T. and Kathryn (Kensil) Cameron, where she grew up, met Bob in high school, and married shortly after his enlistment in the Navy during WWII. She graduated from Lakewood High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, drama club and cheerleading squad (a role she fulfilled for all who knew her her entire life), and attended Ryder College. She and Bob worked and raised their family in Lakewood until 1961 when they briefly located, to Peggy's great dismay, to Norfolk, VA, settling (to Peggy's long lasting contentment) in Milford in 1964.
Peggy worked briefly for Eastern Airlines during the war, as a secretary in real estate in NJ and spent most of her career working for Stephen Gould Paper Company in Orange, CT, retiring in 1986. A past member of the Milford Fine Arts Council, she was a talented Artist whose paintings graced the walls of her home as well as those of many relatives and friends. She was a great cook and hostess, avid reader (oh the walls of books and those magazines!), interested in world events-morning coffee and newspaper, cover to cover, right to the last day, loved music, especially Bob's bass playing, a devoted dog lover, stylish dresser and quite frankly, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Craig C. Van Etten of Woodland Hills, CA, Leslie V.E. Broatch (Steve Bellwood), and Valerie K. Van Etten of Milford, CT. Her adored and cherished granddaughter Kimberly Broatch Ligotti (Peter), and great-grandsons Drew and Will Ligotti all to whom she was known as Mama Peggy, Mama Peg or MP.
She is also survived by her much loved and devoted brothers Thomas (Perky) and Robert (Carole) Cameron of NJ, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, including cousin Molly LeVan of Hamden, special friends Ginny and Jim, Rita and Bob, of Milford, Josephine, of Wallingford, friend/driver/carer Bob Lichtenstein of Milford, Ex son-in-law Robert (Debbie) Broatch of CT and PA. Peggy cherished canine companionship and is also survived by her beloved and mourning part-poodle, Lucy.
Besides her husband of 58 years and her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brother-in-law Jack Van Etten, sister-in-law Ruth Van Etten both of Lakewood, NJ and the "group" - lifelong friends, Iggy (aka Elinor Costanzo), Win (aka Winifred Hall), and Mick (aka Eileen Kopf).
The family is especially grateful to the Hartford Health Care Hospice at Home program and nurses Tierry and Mario for their compassionate care during Peggy's final months.
A private burial was held May 12 in Lakewood, NJ. When circumstances permit a celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Please consider contributions to a cancer charity and or acts of kindness in Peggy's memory. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.