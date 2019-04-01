Marge A. Roberts

Marge Donofri Roberts, age 81, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Ernest D. Roberts Jr., passed away suddenly on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. Born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Josephine Damiani Donofri. Marge worked for several years at the St. Andrew Church Rectory, cooking and cleaning for the priests and deacons. She was always available to give a helping hand to anyone, and especially loved baking her well known pizzelle and anginetti cookies. She was a loving wife, aunt, neighbor and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her loving sister, Marie Roy of Shelton, a niece, Michelle Roy Saxton and her husband Sean, nephews, Jeffrey Roy and his wife Kim Camella Roy, and Carl, Tom and Brian Donofri, two cherished and adored great-twin nephews, Brady and Luke, as well as many other cousins and friends. She was like a mother to so many people, especially Darlene Neal, Tina Sekelsky, Pam Massaro, and Patti Bleggi. She was predeceased by her brothers, Carl Donofri and Anthony Donofri. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her neighbors who were like her second family, Amy Marie and family, Diane and family, her buddy, Bob, who would always check in on her, and her telephone friend Patti Bleggi. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday prior to the mass from 10:00- 11:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT.