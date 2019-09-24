Connecticut Post Obituaries
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
505 Shelton Avenue
Shelton, CT
View Map
Margeret "Peggy" Troiano


1931 - 2019
Margeret "Peggy" Troiano Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Troiano
Apr 5, 1931 - Sept 22, 2019
Margaret "Peggy" (Gibbons) Troiano, age 88, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Joseph Troiano, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Mrs Troiano was born April 5, 1931, in Derby, daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Trishman) Gibbons and had been a lifetime area resident. Peggy graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and was an elementary school teacher and later became a secretary at St. Lawrence Elementary School in Huntington. A kind, generous, and loving mother, grandmother, and teacher, Peggy was loved by everyone who knew her. Peggy was a devout Catholic and she will enjoy eternal life with beloved family and friends in heaven. She is survived by her two children Brian and Pamela, as well as three grandchildren: Matthew, Timothy, and Sarah and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton. Interment will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. Friends may call Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations to the: Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Old Farm Rd., Newtown, CT 06470, www.cvhfoundation.org. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
