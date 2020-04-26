|
Margherita Trotta
Margherita (Petrucelli) Trotta, age 92, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield, CT. Born in Castel Di Sasso, Provincia of Caserta on April 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Felicia Gianelli Trotta. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She took great joy in cooking large meals for her family and friends and also enjoyed crocheting and knitting in her spare time. She was previously employed as a seamstress at Seaside Blouse Company in Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Trotta. Survivors include her loving daughter, Tommasina Lucca and her husband Marco, a son-in-law, Ferdinando Paniccia and daughter-in-law, Michele Trotta, seven cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Lisa Paniccia, Gina and Sam Sabin, Domenic and Beth Lucca, Maurizio and Nicole Paniccia, Domenic Trotta, Michael Trotta and Margaret Trotta, nine treasured great-grandchildren, a sister, Maria Petrucelli and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maria Paniccia, a son, Thomas Trotta, a grandson, Joseph Lucca; three brothers, Giovanni, Giuseppi and Luigi Petrucell; two sisters, Rosa and Margherita Petrucelli. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cambridge Manor and Constellation Hospice. Due to current circumstances, private family funeral services will be held. A proper celebration of Margherita's legacy will be held for family and friends at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2020