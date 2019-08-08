|
|
Marguerite P. Kopko
Marguerite P. Kopko, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28th at her home in Tellico Plains, TN. Marguerite was born in New York City on April 12, 1953 and was the fourth of 16 brothers and sisters. She spent many years living in Easton and Stratford, CT before moving to Tennessee upon her husband's retirement from the Stratford Fire Dept. in 2008.
She is survived by her husband Greg who lost not only his wife but his best friend, Marguerite's and Thomas Chrzanowski's son, Brian Chrzanowski of Easton, and her mother-in-law Dorothy Kopko of Stratford. She was predeceased by her son Paul Chrzanowski who she sorely missed. Besides her many dear friends Marguerite leaves behind many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Marguerite spent her life tirelessly helping others. She was an AIDS/HIV counselor with the Bridgeport Women's and Men's Project during the 80's and 90's, receiving an award from the State of Connecticut for her achievements.
After the Project closed in 1995 she continued to help people in any way she could.
Her love, compassion and devotion to so many others, as well as her infectious laugh, will be missed by all of us.
Friends and family are welcome to share their thoughts and memories at http://www.legacy.com in celebration of Marguerite's life.
Published in Connecticut Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019