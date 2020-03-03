|
Maria A. Recchia
Maria A. Recchia, age 58, of Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Health Care Center. Born in Bridgeport on September 12, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Ernest A. and Joan Rusakiewicz Recchia. Maria was a former customer service representative for Cablevision. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed the simple things in life, crafting and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving sister, Lisa A. Hutter and her husband Robert of Fairfield, her cherished niece, Katherine Hutter, aunt, Margaret Recchia of Milford, as well as several cousins and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Relatives and friends may greet the family Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020