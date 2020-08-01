Maria Anastasion

Maria P. Anastasion, born October 15, 1927 in Eresos, Lesvos, Greece was called to heaven on July 29, 2020 with her loving children by her side. Maria first arrived from Greece to Ellis Island at the age of 28. She then settled in Wallingford, CT with her oldest sister and brother-in law. Maria worked as a seamstress before meeting the love of her life, Peter. The two were married on February 16, 1958 during "The Blizzard of '58" and from then on they were inseparable. Maria's faith and family were the two paramount things in her life. She was a devout and dedicated parishioner of Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Choir, Daughters of Penelope, and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She very much enjoyed volunteering at the Church's annual Summer Camp. Those who knew Maria knew her for her magical hands that created the most delicious meals and treats, especially Greek pastries. Maria was actively involved in the preparation of pastries for the Church's Odyssey Festival since its inception. Over the years, you may have seen Maria grilling pita for Gyro at the Snack Bar. Her generosity and selflessness radiated beyond her petite stature. Maria always had food and pastries ready for anyone, hungry or not! She will be remembered in our hearts forever. She was predeceased by her parents, Iakovos and Kalliroy Papaefstathiou, her beloved husband, Peter, and her siblings, Chrisavy Eleftheriou, Irene Valimiti, and Stathis Pappas. She is survived by her two loving children, Carrie (Tim) Simoulis and Damon (Jodi) Anastasion. She was a cherished Yiayia to her grandchildren, Eleni (Daniel) Turner, Stephanie and her fiancé, Elliot, and great-granddaughter, Isla, as well as a kindhearted Aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Endowment or Building Funds. Arrangements are in the care of Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven.



