Maria Augusta Alves
1954 - 2020
Maria Augusta Alves, beloved wife of Acacio Alves for 46 years, passed away peacefully at the age of 66 surrounded by her loving family Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Padroso Montalegre, Portugal, she had been a Bridgeport resident for the last 48 years. Mrs. Alves worked as a Purse Seamstress for many years at Dooney & Bourke. Friendly, out-going and a "clown at heart", she would always light up a room and loved to make others laugh. Throughout her illness, she maintained a positive attitude and cared more about others than herself. She loved gardening and cooking, but above all else, was delighted to spend time with her family. In addition to her husband Acacio, she will be dearly missed by three beloved daughters, Christina Alves-Orozco and her husband, Medardo of Bridgeport, Cindy Felice and her husband Vincent of Coram, NY and Michelle Alves and her fiancé Phillip Corbi of Bridgeport; five cherished grandchildren, Alexander, Jaden and Evan Orozco, Nicholas and Chloe Felice; three sisters, Maria das Dores Ribas, Albertina Seara and Ilda Lavaredas; a brother, João Ribas; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, João Ribas and Rosa Ribas, and her sister, Ana Ribas. A pass-through visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Due to circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial and entombment will held privately. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
