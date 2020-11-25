1/1
Maria Barbosa
1936 - 2020
Maria Pires DePina Barbosa (Mana), age 84, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Inhuco Fogo on February 16, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Olimpio DePina and Firmina Pires. Maria immigrated to the United States in 1988, where she worked for Cosco for a few years. Maria was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Maria is survived by her husband, Antonio Barbosa of 66 years, their children, Carlos (Manuela), Madalena (John), Marcelina (Manuel), Ana and Armando. Her grandchildren, Cec, Liz, Lourdes, Rosilda, Carla, Mylva, Tony, Kevin, Marcio, Nandy, Tj, Tiana, Carlinhos, Mathew, Kyle, Ilias, Moises, Marilyn and 11 great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Alina, Josefa, Maria Emilia, Juliana, Tereza, Antonia, Lurdes, Silvia; brothers, Olegario, John, Augusto, Fidelio, Lereno, Antonio Pedro, Arnaldo and a vast number of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Olimpio, Firmina and Nha Nequinha; children, Felipe, Daniel and Francisco; grandchildren, Marlene and Marcus; and 3 brothers, Frank, Antoninho and Otilio.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in the Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport CT (Please arrive early and follow parking signs inside the cemetery). Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
