Maria Carusone
October 22, 1917 - October 4, 2019Maria Palmieri Carusone, age 101, of Westport, CT died peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the comfort of the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was predeceased by her husband Pietro Carusone in 2003 after 65 years of marriage.
Maria was born in the Province of Caserta, Fondola, Italy to the late Carlo and Vincenza Cenema Palmieri. She came to the United States in 1953 settling in Westport with her brothers and sisters. She worked for the EDO Corporation for many years until her retirement in 1986. A devout catholic and parishioner of The Church of the Assumption in Westport for many years. She devoted many hours to daily prayer and religious readings, and watching EWTN and Mother Angelica. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking for her family and holiday gatherings. Family meant everything to her. She spent countless hours knitting and crocheting blankets for family and friends and donating them through the years to the annual holiday fair of Assumption Church. She was the recipient of the Blessed John XXIII Parish Service Award in 2009.
She is survived by her son Michael Carusone and his wife Filomena of Westport and her daughter Jenny Dagostine and her husband Louis of Shelton. Four grandchildren, Peter Carusone and his wife Nicki, Louis Dagostine and his wife Renee, Peter Dagostine and his wife Michele and Ralph Dagostine and his wife Andrea. Five great-grandchildren Michael Carusone, Emery and Maria Dagostine and Madeleine and Nolia Dagostine. She was predeceased by three brothers John, Filomeno and Peter and two sisters Angelina and Carmela.
A special thank you to Father Krzysztof Kuczynski and Deacon Frank Masso and Homebound Ministries of St. Lawrence Church, Shelton.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery 395 Main Street, Westport, CT. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Contributions in memory of Maria, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019