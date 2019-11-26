|
Maria Gloria Costa
Maria Gloria Costa, age 79, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Adelino Milheiro Branco, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Torre, Moreiras, Chaves, Portugal on September 3, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Emilia De Jesus and Jose Joaquim Costa. Maria immigrated to the U.S. in June of 1972 settling in Bridgeport. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her family. She loved her daily travels around town with her son Americo. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put the needs of her family before her own. The unconditional love she gave will always live in their hearts; Maria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Americo Costa Branco of Bridgeport, Lucio Costa Branco and his wife Fariza of England, Otilia Costa Branco Quinta and husband Mario of Trumbull, and Nelson Costa Branco and his companion Trinidy, five grandchildren, Francisco, Emily, Nelson Jr., Louisa and Danial, two brothers, Adelino Costa and Americo Costa and his wife Silva, a sister, Ana Rondao and sister-in-law, Prazeres Costa, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Manuel and Luis Costa, a sister-in-law, Maria Costa and brother-in-law, Manuel Rondao. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 9:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019