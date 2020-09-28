1/1
Maria Crudo
Maria Crudo
Maria Crudo, age 84, of Branford, formerly of Stratford, beloved wife of Carmine Crudo, died at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Crudo was born in Calcinelli, Italy to the late Ugo and Desolina Perelli. She had worked alongside her husband for over 35 years at Crudo's Market in Stratford. She was passionate about cooking, and her meatball sandwich drew crowds from all over. Mrs. Crudo always attended her children's sporting events, and she was a big Yankees fan. If anything needed repair, you could rely on her to sew or fix it. Mrs. Crudo was quiet, yet strong and she was the rock of the family. Above all, she loved her grandchildren dearly.
In addition to her husband, Carmine, she is survived by her beloved children, Vincent Crudo (Kristen) of Madison, Victor Crudo (Meghan) of Milford, and Marisa LaForest (Bradley), of Maine; her treasured grandchildren, Vincent, Mia, Dante, Isabella, Maxwell, Lucas, and Tessa; siblings in Italy, Ginesio Perelli, Giuseppina Nardini, and Marisa Sanchioni; sister-in-law, Carmela Perelli of Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Crudo's family are deeply grateful to her caregivers from Branford Hills Homecare Services, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, and to Margereth Miller.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Friends may attend a walk-through visitation on the morning of the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Masks and adherence to COVID guidelines are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Crudo's memory to the Amity Worthy Projects Fund, PO Box 8626, New Haven, CT 06531, Attn: Michael Maddelena. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
