Maria da Conceicao Reis, age 73, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Jose M. Reis, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on April 13, 1946, in Sobreira, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Antonio Moreira Dias and Maria Barbosa Dias. Maria immigrated to the United States in 1977, settling in Bridgeport. She was a retired employee of Bridgeport Fittings. Maria enjoyed when her family was together creating memories that would last a lifetime. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she was dedicated to the care and love of her family, always putting their needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by all. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jose Mario Alves and a brother Mario Dias. In addition to her beloved husband of 52 years, Jose, survivors include her five loving children, Fatima Alves and her husband Tony of South Carolina, Jose (Joe) Reis and his wife Jill of Milford, Paul Reis and his wife Julie of Shelton, Christina Morales and her husband Jorge of Ansonia and Jessica Reis of Bridgeport, nine cherished grandchildren, C.J. Alves, Kyle, Alexa, Monica, and Matthew Reis, Jacob and Jayden Morales and Jose and Gio Quesada, an adored great-grandson, Isiah, a sister Ines Dias of Portugal, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019