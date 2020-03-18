|
|
Maria DeFelice
Maria Martino DeFelice, age 87, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Dominic DeFelice, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on August 23, 1932 in Troia, Province of Foggia, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Pompea Caione Martino. After raising her family, she enjoyed working at Adores Dress Shop and the European Boutique. Maria had a strong belief in her Italian heritage and tradition was very important. She loved cooking for her family and friends. Maria believed in family and was at her greatest when everyone was together. She loved spoiling the grandchildren and provided unconditional love to her family. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include two loving sons, Patrick DeFelice of Arizona and Michael DeFelice and his wife Annette, of Trumbull, six cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian DeFelice, Alyssa Hernandez, Lauren, Michael V. and Paul F. DeFelice, five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Kara, John and Grindon, brothers, Frank Martino and his wife Patricia and Tony Martino and wife Grace, as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and family in Italy. Maria was predeceased by a son, John DeFelice and a sister, Angelina Martino. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Private family interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2600 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus and the executive order on the number of people allowed in one place; we ask that you please limit the contact with the family and exit the funeral home once you have shown your condolences. And as always, if you are feeling ill, please refrain from attending and leave a condolence online. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020