Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria DeOliveira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria DeOliveira


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria DeOliveira Obituary
Maria DeOliveira
Maria DeOliveira, age 81 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of Acacio DeOliveira, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in St. Joseph Manor, Trumbull. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alipio Mello and Carminda Morais.
Survivors in addition to her husband include her son, Ses Oliveira, her daughter, Elza C. DeOliveira, her granddaughter, Lacey Wheeler, her sister, Elza Barreira, one niece and one nephew.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now