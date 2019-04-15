|
Maria DeOliveira
Maria DeOliveira, age 81 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of Acacio DeOliveira, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in St. Joseph Manor, Trumbull. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alipio Mello and Carminda Morais.
Survivors in addition to her husband include her son, Ses Oliveira, her daughter, Elza C. DeOliveira, her granddaughter, Lacey Wheeler, her sister, Elza Barreira, one niece and one nephew.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019