Maria DeVellis
Maria DeVellis, age 73, of Milford, entered peaceful rest on July 7, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1947 in Strangolegalli, Italy and was the daughter of the late Pietro and Anna (Fratarcangeli) Carlacci. Maria graduated from Jonathan Law High School. Maria is survived by her devoted children, Antoinette Faustini of Orange and Robert DeVellis of Fairfield and five loving grandchildren, Brianna, Livio, Jenna, Joey and Nicky. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To share a memory please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD.