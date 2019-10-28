|
Maria Di Cocco
Sept 19, 1950-Oct 24, 2019
Maria (De Carli) Di Cocco, age 69, of Bridgeport, CT entered eternal rest at Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus, Thursday, October 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Maria was born September 19, 1950 to Lello De Carli and Lilia Grandoni in Rome, Italy. She married the love of her life, Alessio Guido Di Cocco, Sr. on September 13, 1970 and they migrated to Bridgeport, CT. Maria was a talented, funny, loving and creative soul. Utilizing her sewing skills, she worked at Lees Curtain and Warnaco but most enjoyed being a homemaker devoted to taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and invented gadgets in the kitchen. She enjoyed bowling, bingo and trips to the casino to play her favorite video poker game. Maria will always be remembered as a bright, shining light to all who loved her.
She is survived by her sons; Marco and wife Lynn of Shelton, Egidio and wife Stephanie of Oxford, Alessio Jr. of Bridgeport, her grandchildren; Gianna, Matteo, Mia and Lorenzo Di Cocco, Alessio Di Cocco III, Gianna Loughman, her sister Fiorella Torri, her brothers; Maurizio De Carli and wife Marianna, Massimo De Carli and wife Angela, several nieces, nephews and friends who miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her in-laws and brother-in-law; Egidio Di Cocco and Piero Torri.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019