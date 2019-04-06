Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Maria D. Gregorich, age 89, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the loving mother of Max, John, Heidi and Ingrid. Beloved grandmother to Eric, Tommy, Kristin and Ashley. A great-grandmother to Aiden, Gavin and Maddie. She enjoyed having coffee with her neighborhood family, playing pinochle with friends and visiting her 8 siblings in her homeland of Austria. She was predeceased by her husband John Gregorich; beloved grandson Tommy Hughes; and numerous brothers and sisters in Europe. Friends may attend her funeral service on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019
