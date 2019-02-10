Maria I. Catale

Maria Renzulli Catale, age 86, of Shelton, beloved wife of Luciano Nicola Catale, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 27, 1932 in Castelfranco in Miscano, Province of Benevento, Italy she was a daughter of the late Nicola Renzulli and Maria Antonietta Scinto. She enjoyed knitting for her family, cooking and baking for everyone to enjoy and enjoyed watching her daily soaps while praying the rosary. But above all in life, she treasured the time she spent with her family; especially her grandchildren. The memories created and love she gave will forever live in their hearts. In addition to her beloved husband Nicola of 56 years, survivors include two loving children, a son, Joseph Catale and his wife Susan and a daughter, Lucy House and her husband Joseph all of Ansonia, four cherished grandchildren Alexander, Julia, Jordan and Stefanie, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Ilda Cerrato. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church 505 Shelton Rd., Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2019