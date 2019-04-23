Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Iszczyszyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Iszczyszyn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Iszczyszyn Obituary
Maria Iszczyszyn
Maria Hura Iszczyszyn, age 78, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw Iszczyszyn, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Newtown Rehabilitation Health Care Center. Maria was born on August 28, 1940 in Leszczkow, Ukraine to the late Mikolaj and Paraskewia (Holojuch) Hura and has been a longtime Stratford resident, where she was often seen walking around town and caring for her gardens. She was retired from Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Survivors include her devoted children; Walter and his wife Christine of Wisconsin, Nicholas of Tennessee and Ella and her wife Courtney of Newtown, 10 cherished grandchildren; Michael, Marika, Jessica, Daniel, Derek, Sam, Alexandra, Brooke, Aiden, and Luke, a brother Jaroslaw Hura and his wife Czeslawa of Milford, 2 sisters; Eugenia and Anna both of Poland, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Maria was pre-deceased by her son John, and 2 infant children, Jerry and Kadzia. In her final years, Maria's greatest joy came from frequent visits by her brother, Jaroslaw, and her daughter and grandsons, Aiden and Luke. Funeral services will take place on Friday April 26th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church Bridgeport for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, with the Rev. Ivan Mazuryk officiating. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull. Friends may visit with Maria's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida service at 5:30 pm. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now