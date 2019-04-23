Maria Iszczyszyn

Maria Hura Iszczyszyn, age 78, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw Iszczyszyn, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Newtown Rehabilitation Health Care Center. Maria was born on August 28, 1940 in Leszczkow, Ukraine to the late Mikolaj and Paraskewia (Holojuch) Hura and has been a longtime Stratford resident, where she was often seen walking around town and caring for her gardens. She was retired from Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Survivors include her devoted children; Walter and his wife Christine of Wisconsin, Nicholas of Tennessee and Ella and her wife Courtney of Newtown, 10 cherished grandchildren; Michael, Marika, Jessica, Daniel, Derek, Sam, Alexandra, Brooke, Aiden, and Luke, a brother Jaroslaw Hura and his wife Czeslawa of Milford, 2 sisters; Eugenia and Anna both of Poland, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Maria was pre-deceased by her son John, and 2 infant children, Jerry and Kadzia. In her final years, Maria's greatest joy came from frequent visits by her brother, Jaroslaw, and her daughter and grandsons, Aiden and Luke. Funeral services will take place on Friday April 26th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church Bridgeport for a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, with the Rev. Ivan Mazuryk officiating. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull. Friends may visit with Maria's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida service at 5:30 pm.