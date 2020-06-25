Maria Lopes Moura
Maria Lopes Moura, age 81, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Joao de Moura, passed away peacefully on the 23rd of June 2020. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Jose Ramos Lopes and Maria Ferreira Lopes Maria and raised in Arnas, Sernancelhe, Portugal. Maria enjoyed her later years teaching the elderly her gift of crocheting, knitting and various other crafts. She loved sharing her recipes and her talented skills as a baker. Maria was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. The unconditional love she gave, and the memories created will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 54 years, Joao, survivors include her loving daughter, Elizabeth Jagiello and her husband Richard of Trumbull, her cherished and adored grandson, Joshua Jagiello, a sister Aniete Silva of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, a funeral service and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull will be held privately for the family. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/ct or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.