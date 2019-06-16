Maria Makara

Maria (Mary) Makara, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Makara, passed away on June 14, 2019 in her home. Maria was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1926 to the late Frank and Lillian (LaMedica) Savo and has been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Remington Rand. Survivors include her devoted sons, John Makara of Milford and Michael Makara and his wife Joan of Southport, 3 cherished grandchildren, Jaimie (Michael) McCarvill, Jessica and Kathlene Makara, great-grandchildren, Michael and Alaina, sister-in-law, Judie Savo, nieces, Dawn Savo, Lisa Grove, and Stacey Savo. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Maria was predeceased by her brother, Frank Savo. Maria will be remembered for her love of family, cooking and holiday baking, and gift for conversation. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 19th at 9:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Place, Stratford and at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Maria's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019