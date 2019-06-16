Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Makara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Makara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Makara Obituary
Maria Makara
Maria (Mary) Makara, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Makara, passed away on June 14, 2019 in her home. Maria was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1926 to the late Frank and Lillian (LaMedica) Savo and has been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Remington Rand. Survivors include her devoted sons, John Makara of Milford and Michael Makara and his wife Joan of Southport, 3 cherished grandchildren, Jaimie (Michael) McCarvill, Jessica and Kathlene Makara, great-grandchildren, Michael and Alaina, sister-in-law, Judie Savo, nieces, Dawn Savo, Lisa Grove, and Stacey Savo. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Maria was predeceased by her brother, Frank Savo. Maria will be remembered for her love of family, cooking and holiday baking, and gift for conversation. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 19th at 9:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Place, Stratford and at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Maria's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now