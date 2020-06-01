Maria Marquez
Maria Olga Marquez, 88, of Fairfield, Connecticut, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Known to many simply as "Abuela," faith, family and friends were the pillars of her life. Maria was born in 1932 in Havana, Cuba, where she met and married her late husband Juan Antonio "Tony" Marquez, with whom she enjoyed 51 happy years of marriage.
To know Abuela was to love her – she was an active and social member of every community in which she lived. After leaving Cuba in 1963 to make a better life for their family, Maria and Tony lived in Baranquilla, Colombia before emigrating to the United States in 1968 and settling in Pennsylvania. Together, Tony and Maria, along with their three children Tony, Jr., Ernie and Alina, lived a life of love, happiness and adventure together. Maria was always the life of the party – enjoying music, dancing, movies, food and fun times with numerous family and friends. Tony and Maria were also well-traveled, and lived together in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador before retiring to Florida in 1993.
After Tony passed in 2009, Maria relocated to Connecticut to be closer to family. Abuela spent countless joy-filled hours with her grandchildren – attending their baseball games and music recitals, vacationing with them at the beach, playing miniature golf, eating countless scoops of "helado" and constantly making them laugh and smile. Dearly loved by everyone who met her, she will be sorely missed.
Abuela is survived by her children Tony (Pam) Marquez of Rockville, MD, Ernie (Vivian) Marquez of Doylestown, PA and Alina (Steve) Reynolds of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Maria Elena "Mayi" Alcorta of Columbia, SC, and seven grandchildren whom she adored and of whom she was immensely proud: Alex, Nicole, Jose, Marco, Gabriella, David and Jack. She also leaves a cherished extended family of numerous nieces and nephews, as well as an extensive network of friends from every community in which she lived and every life that she touched.
A private Memorial Service will be held in her honor at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Senior Services Foundation, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604, https://www.jseniors.org, or to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County mailed to Development Office, Attn: Shaye Anne McCormick, Catholic Charities of Fairfield County, 238 Jewett Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or visit https://www.ccfairfield.org/donate/. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.