Maria J. Mastronardi
Maria J. Mastronardi, age 85 of Mashpee, MA, passed away August 24, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis, MA. Maria was born in Bridgeport, November 12, 1933, daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine Mongillo Constantini. She was a legal secretary for many years until her retirement. Maria was a devout Catholic who enjoyed going to church and playing the organ. She was also an animal lover who adored her dogs. Maria is survived by her children Michael Mastronardi and Karen Wilson, her cousin Judy Voynick and her nephew David Cegan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday (TODAY), August 29, 2019 at 10:30am DIRECTLY at St. James Church, Stratford. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019