Maria N. Fitzsimmons, age 84 of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health Center. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Fitzsimmons, Sr. to whom she was married for 51 years. Maria was born on July 10, 1934 in Derby, Connecticut, daughter of the late James and Marie (Baltes) Sticco. She was a graduate of Derby High School and a former Executive Secretary for the B. F. Goodrich Company. Maria was a devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton, Connecticut. Maria was an environmental and animal rights supporter. She was a member of the ASPCA, Sierra Club, National Wildlife Fund, and the Audubon Society. Mrs. Fitzsimmons was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Maria loved to read, watch classic movies, and was an avid bird watcher. Despite her many illnesses over the past decade, she demonstrated great strength and courage and never lost her intellectual curiosity or concern for her family. Mrs. Fitzsimmons is survived by her devoted daughter Linda I. Gryak (Anthony) of Shelton and her beloved son, Robert J. Fitzsimmons, Jr. (Vicki) of Shelton. She is also survived by her two wonderful granddaughters, Audrey M. Gryak and Brooke E. Fitzsimmons. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, CT. On Thursday, May 23, family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. by meeting directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Ln., Shelton CT. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby, CT. Maria has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to: St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 50 Donovan Ln., Shelton, CT 06484 or to Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.