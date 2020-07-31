Maria Palmieri
Maria Palmieri, 86, of Shelton, formerly of George Street, Hamden for many years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Giuseppe Palmieri. Maria was born in Faicchio, province of Benevento, Italy on November 29, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Carmina Porto Palmieri. She had worked for Henry Richards, Hamden and later in the cafeteria at Southern Connecticut State University. Maria enjoyed gardening, flowers and jarring tomatoes and many other vegetables. Mother of Alfonso Palmieri and his wife Andrea. Grandmother of A.J. and Alina. Sister of Assunta, Vittorio, and Alberto Palmieri. The visiting hours will be Monday, August 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 Tuesday morning, August 4th. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com