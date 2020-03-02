|
|
Maria S. de Moura Pires
Maria S. de Moura Pires, age 86, of Oia, Portugal, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Padornelos, Montalegre, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabel de Moura, she was also predeceased by her brother, Jose J. de Moura. She was a resident of Bridgeport prior to her retirement and worked for many years at Acme United Corp where she made many lifelong friends. Survivors include her beloved family, her husband, Antonio Pires of Portugal, her son, Tony Pires and his wife Bina of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Joseph, Michael and Amanda Pires; brothers, Domingos Moura and wife Ana of Shelton and Manuel Goncalves and wife Manuela of Lisbon, Portugal, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport, CT. Funeral services have taken place in Oia, Portugal. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020