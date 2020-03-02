Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
429 Huntington Rd
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Pires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Pires

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Pires Obituary
Maria S. de Moura Pires
Maria S. de Moura Pires, age 86, of Oia, Portugal, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Padornelos, Montalegre, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabel de Moura, she was also predeceased by her brother, Jose J. de Moura. She was a resident of Bridgeport prior to her retirement and worked for many years at Acme United Corp where she made many lifelong friends. Survivors include her beloved family, her husband, Antonio Pires of Portugal, her son, Tony Pires and his wife Bina of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Joseph, Michael and Amanda Pires; brothers, Domingos Moura and wife Ana of Shelton and Manuel Goncalves and wife Manuela of Lisbon, Portugal, along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport, CT. Funeral services have taken place in Oia, Portugal. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -