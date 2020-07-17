Maria Piscitelli
Maria (Mendez) Piscitelli, age 92, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Piscitelli. Born in New York City, NY on January 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Diego and Carmen (Bordas) Mendez. Maria had been employed by General Electric for many years before her retirement. Her faith was extremely important to her and evident as a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Church. She was an avid reader but her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent surrounded by her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving sons, Gene Piscitelli of Fairfield and Steven Piscitelli of Bridgeport, her daughter-in-law, Ann Piscitelli of Winnabow, NC, four grandchildren, as well as 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also her cousin, Palmira Garcia of Bridgeport. In addition to her beloved husband Angelo, she was also predeceased by a son, Michael Piscitelli and a grandson, Scott Piscitelli.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.