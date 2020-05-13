Maria Moreno Portela
Maria Moreno Portela, age 80, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Manuel Labaredas Portela, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Cambridge Health Care Center. Born on August 20, 1939, in Pedrario, Montalegre, Portugal she was a daughter of the late Joaquim Moreno and Ermelinda Labaredas Moreno. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her granddaughter Melissa. Survivors include a loving and dedicated son, John Portela and his wife Celeste, a treasured granddaughter, Melissa Portela all of Bridgeport; devoted brother, John Moreno and his wife Maria of Fairfield, brother-in-law, Mario Portela of Bridgeport, sister-in-law, Natevidade Martins of Portugal, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, John Portella Jr. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and entombment in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Maria Moreno Portela, age 80, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Manuel Labaredas Portela, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Cambridge Health Care Center. Born on August 20, 1939, in Pedrario, Montalegre, Portugal she was a daughter of the late Joaquim Moreno and Ermelinda Labaredas Moreno. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her granddaughter Melissa. Survivors include a loving and dedicated son, John Portela and his wife Celeste, a treasured granddaughter, Melissa Portela all of Bridgeport; devoted brother, John Moreno and his wife Maria of Fairfield, brother-in-law, Mario Portela of Bridgeport, sister-in-law, Natevidade Martins of Portugal, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, John Portella Jr. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and entombment in the Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.