Maria Reda
Maria Reda (Nonna), age 73, beloved wife of the late Joseph Reda, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on August 23, 1946, in Carolei, Cosenza, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Raffaele and Carolina Porco. Maria's greatest joy in life was her family, being a devoted wife, loving mother, caring sister and aunt and an adoring grandmother, Nonna. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends and as an active member of the Trumbull Church of Christ, she gave of her generous spirit to anyone in need and was passionate about sharing her faith in Jesus. Survivors include her three sons, Louis Reda and his wife Andrea of Bethel, Ralph Reda and his wife Deanna of Trumbull, Robert Reda and his wife Tracie of Trumbull and her beautiful grandchildren, Jordan, Alexis, Jake, Jacqueline and Addison. She was a loving sister to her sisters Gina Porto and Lina Carbone and their families as well as her late brother, Frankie Porco.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Love In Action Foundation at www.housingfirstlia.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.