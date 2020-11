Maria Regina Alves

Aug 10,1934 - Oct 30, 2020. Maria Regina Alves passed away peacefully at home October 30, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.

Born August 10, 1934 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Sebastião Sundin and Leonor de Castro Sundin. Regina had lived many years in Fairfield County, CT and just recently relocated to Sarasota, FL. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and had a passion for jigsaw puzzles and elephant figurines.

She was predeceased by her husband Oriane Alves, her daughter Sonia Alves, her sisters Ana and Isabel and her brothers João, José, Sebastião (Tito) and Ismael.

She is loved and missed by surviving children Angela Alves, Oriane Alves Jr.and wife Donna, Mônica Limberti and husband Ricardo, Deborah Alves and husband Trefor, Denise Melendez and husband Michael; and grandchildren Michael Jr., Luiza, Marcus, Brennen and Arianna; her sisters Iracema and Aparecida and her brother Sérgio.

Given the current pandemic, the family will hold a memorial at a future date.



