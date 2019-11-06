|
Maria C. Renzulli
Maria C. Renzulli, age 81, of Fairfield, the loving and devoted wife of the late Annibale Renzulli, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Sala di Serino, Italy, Mrs. Renzulli was a resident of Fairfield for the last forty-seven years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Heim Company.
Maria was a loving wife, loving mother and loving grandmother who was happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved to cook – Maria's Kitchen was always open to family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a joy for life. Maria was a beautiful soul inside and out.
She is survived by her loving family: her son, Emilio Renzulli & his wife, Kim and her daughter, Carmela Siciliano and her husband, Sal; her adoring grandchildren, Sabrina and Salvatore Siciliano and Emilio, Gina and Michael Renzulli; her brother, Vincenzo Ricci and his wife, Filomena Barone; her sister, Anna Rita Ricci in Salomone and her husband, Carmine Salomone, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield. Entombment to follow in St. Thomas Mausoleum. Friends and family may pay their respects to her family on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2019