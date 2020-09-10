Maria Anne "May" Sego
October 2, 1926 - August 28, 2020 Maria Anne "May" Sego, age 93, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, peacefully and without pain. May was the beloved wife of the late John M. Sego, Jr.
The sixth of seven children of Andrew and Rose (Lombardo) Misinonile, May was born on October 2, 1926, in East Boston Massachusetts. Her parents moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut while May was fairly young and she attended the local schools with her siblings, and graduated from Harding High School. One of her first jobs as a young woman was working as a secretary/office manager at Connecticut Distributors in Bridgeport, a job she truly cherished. While being set up on a blind date by her friends, May met her future husband, John Sego, Jr., and they were married on June 13, 1953. They had three daughters together.
May and John moved to the Lake Forest area of Bridgeport where they became very involved with the association, as they enjoyed fishing, boating, dances and dinner events. May was also happiest when entertaining and throwing a mid-summer picnic for her "crowd." Her fried chicken, potato salad, cake and cheese cake were famous and fondly remembered. Although May loved the beach, the closest she would get to being in the water was to put her feet in, but she basked in the sun and would always appreciate a beautiful sky or the way the sun's rays peeked through the clouds. She was active in both St. Raphael and St. Andrew Parishes, the churches in her area.
As her children grew, May took a job as an inspector for Vitramon, in Monroe, Connecticut. She made many new friends and had a lot of fun working there. Because she worked the night shift, she would come home from work and have a cup of tea and read the paper – her "quiet time" ritual for many years.
May was known for her love of lemons – lemon cake, lemon pudding, lemon ice – lemons. She was an excellent dancer and loved 1960's horror flicks, crossword puzzles and watching tennis. She made good use of post it notes – they always found a way into her hands. She took great pride in her home and her love of gardening was something that she passed down to her children.
Eventually, May relocated to Royal Palm Beach, Florida, where she was an active volunteer in her church and community. She took up crocheting and enjoyed the warm weather. And although she never would go in the water, she loved walking near the Palm Beach shore and stopping for maple walnut ice cream or pizza.
Although she was afflicted by dementia in her later years, she enjoyed these activities for as long as she was able.
May is survived by her beloved children: Julianne Hoha, Susan (Stephen) Barichko, and Rita (Vincent) Burdo; grandchildren, Jacelyn Hoha, Allison (Keith) Pannella, Stephen (Christine) Barichko, Skye Barichko, Michael Burdo, Samantha Burdo, Vincent Burdo III, and Nicole Burdo; great-grandchildren Lucca Pannella, Adriana Pannella, Roman Pannella, Lucy Barichko, and Janae Saffold.
She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Concetta (Owen) Nettles and Margarita (Robert) Serena, and as well as her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, John, May was predeceased by sisters Josephine Misinonile and Rose D'Onofrio; brothers Louis Misinonile and Raymond Misinonile, and her granddaughter, Andrea Rose Barichko. May was also predeceased by her former companion and dear family friend, Rosario "Charlie" Napoli.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family at a later date. May will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, John, in Bridgeport, CT.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank the staff at Cresthaven East and Trustbridge for their dedicated care to May.
May and John's legacy is their three strong and capable daughters and the artistic and sensitive grandchildren and great-grandchildren that came after them.
We can honor May's life, and her memory, by living our lives with no regrets, by paying forward kindness and respect, taking good care of ourselves and our children, and honoring the elderly and our health care providers.