Maria Teresa Torreira
Maria Teresa Torreira Tenorio, of Trumbull, passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 89—though in spirit she never aged beyond 27. Dr. Torreira was born in Madrid, Spain to the late Dr. Ramiro Torreira Martinez and Carmen Tenorio Gimenez, immigrating to the States in the late 1950's with her husband, Dr. Stanislav Adolf Mikolic, who predeceased her in 1978. Despite being widowed, she persevered in the face of hardship to successfully raise and support her four children, Igor, Iziar, Ivan, and Sonia, who survive her along with three grandchildren, Alek, Amaya, and Claudia. She enjoyed a distinguished career as a professor and longtime chair of the Modern Foreign Languages Department at Sacred Heart University. Always a dominating presence, she was a tireless champion for her students and instilled in all those around her a curiosity and appreciation for other cultures. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Caritas (https://www.caritas.org/), or to charities working to end Alzheimer's disease such as the (https://www.alz.org/) or the Mayo Clinic (https://www.mayoclinic.org/).
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020