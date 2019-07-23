Connecticut Post Obituaries
Funeraria Luz de Paz - Bridgeport
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1921 - 2019
Maria Velez Obituary
Maria Velez
April 2, 1921 - July 22, 2019Maria Velez, age 98 of Naugatuck, returned to the Loving Arms of the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by love. She was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, prior to relocating to Connecticut many years ago.
Maria is the loving mother of Alma Lopez, Pearson Lopez, Petra (Hector) Casanova and Robert Lopez; and the caring grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Adelino Velez and Valencia Osorio, she was predeceased by her children, Francisco Lopez, Jr., Wilfred Lopez, Phillip Lopez and John Lopez. Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz, 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 9 a.m. DIRECTLY AT St. Mary's Church, 25 Sherman St., Bridgeport, CT 06608. Her interment will follow in Puerto Rico. Please explore her memorial page where you may share your memories, prayers and so much more found EXCLUSIVELY at www.luzdepaz.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019
