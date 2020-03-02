|
|
Maria Dias Verissimo
Maria Dias Verissimo, age 89, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born on January 29, 1931 in Ardaos, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Francisco and Maria de Gloria Dias. Maria came to the United States in 1967, living in New Haven before settling in Bridgeport. She was a hard-working woman and was happiest when surrounded by family. She loved knitting and taking long walks. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her five children, Almerinda Dias and her husband Joao of Portugal, Adelia Rodriguez and her husband Jose of Orlando, FL, Maria Ferreira and her husband Joao of Palm Coast, FL. Belmira Santos and her companion Mario Ferreira of Monroe, and Frank Verissimo of Bridgeport; 13 grandchildren, Rosa, Julio, Manuel, Nancy, Michelle, Stephanie, David, Mario, Nick, Vanessa, Christopher, Tyler and Alyssa, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two children, Jaime Verissimo and Maria De Gloria Verissimo and a granddaughter, Samantha Verissimo. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020