Heaven just gained a very special angel. Marian Marie Gasper, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 from suspected Covid-19 in Fairfield, CT, where she resided for over 50 years. She was a resident at the Ludlowe Health and Rehab Center for the past four years. Marian was born in Harrisburg, PA to her late parents, Charles and Cora Wirt. She moved to Bridgeport soon after her mother passed away at 11 years old. She was a graduate of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT.
Marian was predeceased by her ex-husband, Richard Gasper. she is survived by her son Richard and wife Maryanne of Unionville, VA, her daughter Barbara and husband Robert Jackson of Washington, NH, her daughter Susan and husband Mark Rozelle of Easton, CT, her grandchildren Daniel Jackson, wife Jacquii, Laura Jackson and Blake Rozelle, and great-grandchildren Ricky, Hunter and Jasmine Jackson, as well as two beloved sisters-in-law, Rosemary Gasper and Jane Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
Marian was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family, her daughters-in-law and her friends. Even up until late, she loved being in the action with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson Blake, the light of her life, who cared for and cherished her for the past 25 years. She was a bright light that touched every heart that knew her, full of fun and laughter and always ready for a party, a show, or any gathering of friends. Marian worked at the front desk of Susan's dance school, Dance With Susan in Fairfield, into her late 80s where she probably holds the record for attending the most dance recitals. Everyone at the dance studio loved and admired her and referred to her as their second grandmother. Some of her fondest memories where spending countless hours there with Blake.
Due to the current health situation, a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place later this fall. "To the world you may be just a mother, but to me you are the world."
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020