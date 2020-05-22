Marian Ruth Gwyn

June 9, 1927 - May 18, 2020Marian Ruth Grant Gwyn passed from this life into eternal rest on May 18, 2020 from natural causes. Marian was born on June 9, 1927 in Milford, Connecticut to the late Myron Grant Sr. and Rachel Fowler Grant. On July 2, 1949, Marion was married to Charles W. Gwyn in Milford, CT.

Marion was employed by the Schick Razor Company in Milford for 28 years after which she retired in 1987. An active member of many fraternal and local organizations, Marion was a faithful member of Messiah Baptist Church in Bridgeport, CT since 1952. Marion was also a member of the Colonel Chase Young Auxillary #140 American Legion for many years.

She joined the Oriental Chapter #8, Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall affiliated in June of 1980 where she held many positions including Worthy Matron in 1987. In 1989, she was initiated into the Golden Circle New Haven Assembly #4. Marion was also initiated into the Arabic Court #95 Daughter of Isis where she served as Reardress for 11 years.

In addition to her fraternal involvement, Marian served the community for many years as volunteer reader at Dunbar School in Bridgeport through the School Volunteer Association.

Preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2003, Marian is survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service will convene on May 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Stratford, CT.

Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607.



