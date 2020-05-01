Marian Parrella Demas
Marian P. Demas
Marian Parrella Demas, age 99 of Trumbull, wife of the late Constantine (Gus) Demas, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
