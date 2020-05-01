Marian P. Demas
Marian Parrella Demas, age 99 of Trumbull, wife of the late Constantine (Gus) Demas, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.