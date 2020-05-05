Marian Radzimirski
1953 - 2020
Marian Jozef Radzimirski died on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Wierzbica, Poland on March 25, 1953, he was the son of the late Kazimierz and Teresa Plichta Radzimirski. Joe migrated to America with his family in 1966. He graduated from Kolby High School in Bridgeport, after earning his college degree, Joe began his lifetime career as a draftsman in architectural design.
Joe is survived by his brother Gregory Radzimirski, sisters Eva Elam (John), Barbara Dirats (Eric), nephews Stephen Lancaster (Christy), Chris Masas (Kira), Brian Lancaster and Anthony Radzimirski; nieces Lauren Radzimirski and Maggie Masas.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
