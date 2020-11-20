Marian I. Stevens
Marian Irene (Maud) Stevens, age 81 of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was born in Bridgeport to the late Vincent Thomas Maud, Sr. and Eugenia Irene (Slevinsky) Maud. She was a graduate of Harding High School class of 1957. She went on to work for Bic Pen, Burndy Corporation, and Northeast Electronics from where she retired. In her retirement, she truly loved working with children as a school bus monitor in Westport. She enjoyed knitting and crochet and having a good time at the casino. Marian took many trips to and from Florida, her favorite place to get away, and to North Carolina to visit her niece. Being with family was so important to her but her grandkids were the most cherished part of her life.
Marian is survived by her children, Alexander Weiler, Jr. and his wife, Claudia Molinari Weiler, of Shelton, David Weiler of Bridgeport, and Diana McClean and her husband, Kenneth, of Stratford; her grandchildren, David Weiler and fiancée, Melissa Gentile, of Bridgeport, Nicholas Weiler of Fairfield, and Michael McClean and Joseph McClean, both of Stratford; her great-granddaughter, Aubrey Weiler; and her brother, Vincent Maud and his wife, Helen, of Bridgeport and her greatly loved nieces and nephews. We will all miss her dearly.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe.
Friends may attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects. Those who so desire may make contributions in Marian's memory to Autism Services & Resources at ct-asrc.org
