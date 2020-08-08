1/1
Marianna Kupinski, age 94, of New Haven, the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Antoni Kupinski, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. She was born in Jaswily, Poland on October 13, 1925, loving daughter of the late Franciszek and Stefania Mysliwiec Andrelczyk. Marianna survived World War II and later immigrated with her husband and two children to the United States, settling in Bridgeport in 1963. She worked for Avco Lycoming, Costco and McKessen Labs among others prior to retiring in 1979 to help raise her three grandchildren. Marianna was grounded in her faith and enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing and crocheting and was a member of the Polish Veterans Association of Bridgeport. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. Marianna will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
Her loving family includes her son Stan Kupinski of Connecticut, her daughter Helen Dekarz of Florida, her three grandchildren; Elizabeth of Florida, Andrzej of Connecticut and Agnes of Connecticut and her two great-grandchildren Nicholas and Marianna, both of Connecticut. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Andrelczyk and her sisters Anna Kuc, Stanislawa Kaminska and Melania Andrelczyk.
A Private Service for the family will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street, Seymour. Interment, in the family plot at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Gifts in Marianna's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
