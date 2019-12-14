|
Marianne Frances Savarese
Marianne (Zich) Savarese, age 85, of Trumbull, passed away December 12, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Savarese was born in Bridgeport, CT and was a longtime Trumbull resident. She was very active in the community as past director of recreation for the Town of Trumbull, an active parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church, a longtime volunteer at St. Joseph's Manor, member of the Trumbull Women's Club and the Trumbull Senior Center. She enjoyed being active and loved meeting her friends for water aerobics. Mrs. Savarese was an avid UConn fan and enjoyed cheering her team to victory. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Savarese was predeceased by her husband Thomas Savarese Jr. Survivors include her children Thomas Savarese III and his wife Kira, Karen Katrinak and her husband Robert, and Laura Malesky and her husband George; her brother Robert Zich and his wife Patricia; and six cherished grandchildren Daniel, Thomas, Robert, Carly, Tessa and Georgia. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Homes for the Brave (www.homesforthebrave.org) or St. Vincent's Swim Across The Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019